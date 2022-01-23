CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:46 PM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.40 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could continue to rise because crude oil costs have increased.

The average gas price is 95 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.86 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.70 a gallon, up 6 cents.

