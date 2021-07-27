Woman killed, 2 cops hurt in Chicago-area drive-thru clash

DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — Two suburban Chicago police officers were seriously injured and a woman died after one of the…

DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — Two suburban Chicago police officers were seriously injured and a woman died after one of the officers shot her early Tuesday as she drove away from a restaurant following a disturbance and crashed into a nearby business, police said.

Police in Dolton were called to a restaurant at about 1 a.m. by employees who said a female driver with a gun was angry that the restaurant’s drive-thru was closed, village spokesman Sean Howard said.

“She wanted service, even though they were closed. … She appeared to be very upset that she couldn’t receive service,” even though the restaurant had been closed for about 30 minutes, he said.

When officers arrived, Howard said the woman and a male passenger were asked to get out of the car. The passenger complied, but the woman began driving away while one of the officers was reaching inside the car to get the keys, Howard said.

“He was halfway in the vehicle trying to remove her. That’s when she took off,” he said.

The other officer fired his gun at least three times, striking the woman, whose car ran him over while the other officer was dragged by it. The vehicle struck a squad car and crashed into a nearby bike shop about a block away, heavily damaging the shop’s front entrance, Howard said.

The woman died at the scene and the two officers were hospitalized in serious condition. Howard said the officer who was dragged from the restaurant to the shop was “in very, very serious” condition, while the other officer’s condition had improved.

The Illinois State Police are investigating and the medical examiner’s office will confirm the woman’s identity and determine her cause of death, Howard said.

Police bodycam video of the incident and surveillance video from the restaurant has been turned over to state police for their investigation, he said.

Additional details of the incident were not immediately available.

