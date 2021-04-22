NLRB rejects union decertification effort at poultry plant

The National Labor Relations Board has rejected an effort to decertify the labor union representing workers at a southern Delaware processing plant.

The board on Wednesday overturned a regional NLRB director’s ruling that the decertification effort by workers at Mountaire Farms’ Selbyville facility was allowable because their collective bargaining agreement contained a “clearly unlawful” union-security clause.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27 appealed the director’s ruling.

The NLRB agreed with the union that the decertification effort was prohibited because the security clause at issue was not unlawful on its face and instead was capable of “a lawful interpretation.”

