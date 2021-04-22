CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Millions miss 2nd vaccine | Tips for airport travel | In-person school in Md. next year | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Consumer News » NLRB rejects union decertification…

NLRB rejects union decertification effort at poultry plant

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has rejected an effort to decertify the labor union representing workers at a southern Delaware processing plant.

The board on Wednesday overturned a regional NLRB director’s ruling that the decertification effort by workers at Mountaire Farms’ Selbyville facility was allowable because their collective bargaining agreement contained a “clearly unlawful” union-security clause.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27 appealed the director’s ruling.

The NLRB agreed with the union that the decertification effort was prohibited because the security clause at issue was not unlawful on its face and instead was capable of “a lawful interpretation.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Biden signs $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

Senate committee advances Ahuja's nomination for OPM director

VA platform connects homeless veterans with services more quickly

Army says its budget is stretched, Congress thinks it might be doing too much

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up