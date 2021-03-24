AutoZone, Exxon rise; Vail Resorts, General Mills fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
AutoZone Inc., up $29.92 to 1,353.49.
The auto parts retailer announced a $1.5 billion stock buyback program.
Steelcase Inc., down 15 cents to $14.65.
The office furniture maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Winnebago Industries Inc., down $5.72 to $71.43.
A supply chain shortage for computer chips is weighing on auto makers, including the the recreational vehicle maker.
GameStop Corp., down $61.41 to $120.34.
The video game retailer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Vail Resorts Inc., down $20.93 to $278.35.
The ski resort operator is cutting prices for its ski passes by 20% for the 2021-2022 season.
General Mills Inc., down $2.57 to $58.62.
The maker of Cheerios cereal and other packaged foods reported weak fiscal third-quarter profit.
Inphi Corp., up $7.45 to $169.08
The chipmaker’s sale to Marvell Technology Group received approval from Chinese regulators.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.12 to $56.34.
Oil prices rose and lifted energy company stocks.
