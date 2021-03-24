AutoZone, Exxon rise; Vail Resorts, General Mills fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: AutoZone Inc., up $29.92 to 1,353.49.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

AutoZone Inc., up $29.92 to 1,353.49.

The auto parts retailer announced a $1.5 billion stock buyback program.

Steelcase Inc., down 15 cents to $14.65.

The office furniture maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Winnebago Industries Inc., down $5.72 to $71.43.

A supply chain shortage for computer chips is weighing on auto makers, including the the recreational vehicle maker.

GameStop Corp., down $61.41 to $120.34.

The video game retailer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $20.93 to $278.35.

The ski resort operator is cutting prices for its ski passes by 20% for the 2021-2022 season.

General Mills Inc., down $2.57 to $58.62.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and other packaged foods reported weak fiscal third-quarter profit.

Inphi Corp., up $7.45 to $169.08

The chipmaker’s sale to Marvell Technology Group received approval from Chinese regulators.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.12 to $56.34.

Oil prices rose and lifted energy company stocks.

