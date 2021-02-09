2021’s Best Cars for the Money, as picked by US News

U.S. News & World Report's 2021 Best Cars for the Money awards “represent the best combination of long-term value and excellent ownership experience.”

When you’re shopping for a car, you’re generally looking to get not only a good deal, but also a good value.

“Buying the least-expensive car on the lot can mean buyers end up with high ownership costs and a vehicle that doesn’t necessarily fit their needs,” said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Cars.

So on Tuesday, U.S. News singled out 11 of the best values with its 2021 Best Cars for the Money awards. These “represent the best combination of long-term value and excellent ownership experience,” U.S. News said in a statement. They factor in a car’s overall score in the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, along with things like five-year total cost of ownership.

“The Best Cars for the Money award winners have strong value propositions at the dealership and down the road,” Deaton said. “They are all also a pleasure to own, with the performance, comfort and features buyers appreciate.”

This year, Toyota led automakers with four of its 2021 models each winning an award: the Corolla Hybrid (Best Hybrid and Electric Car for the Money); the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (Best Hybrid and Electric SUV for the Money); the Avalon (Best Large Car for the Money); and the Camry (Best Midsize Car for the Money).

Honda and Kia each claimed three awards.

Of its 2021 models, Honda’s award winners were the Passport (Best Two-Row SUV for the Money); the CR-V (Best Compact SUV for the Money); and the Odyssey (Best Minivan for the Money). Kia’s standout 2021 models were the Soul (Best Subcompact SUV for the Money); the Forte (Best Compact Car for the Money); and the Sorento (Best Three-Row SUV for the Money).

The 2021 Hyundai Accent rounds out the award winners with a trophy for Best Subcompact Car for the Money.

You can learn more about this year’s award-winners on the U.S. News website.