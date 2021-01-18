CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Consumer News » Virginia distillery, owner facing…

Virginia distillery, owner facing criminal environmental charges

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia distillery and its owner have been indicted on multiple charges involving illegal dumping of industrial waste.

A Shenandoah County grand jury returned a 115-count indictment last week against Filibuster Distillery LLC and Siddharth Dilawri.

The alleged offenses include discharging industrial waste without a permit into state water and discharging industrial waste into a publicly owned waste treatment works.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a news release that the charges follow a two-year investigation and are the first criminal indictments related to environmental violations brought by his office and the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Can the SolarWinds incident spur more action, less talk about supply chain security?

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up