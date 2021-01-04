INAUGURATION NEWS: Region's leaders: Don't come to DC | Law enforcement gets ready | FBI warning of protests | Airbnb banning hate groups
Home » Consumer News » Tips on financial planning…

Tips on financial planning for 2021

Stephanie Gaines-Bryant

January 4, 2021, 9:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With the start of 2021, one financial adviser offers says now is the time to reflect on your finances for the whole year.

“For example, because of COVID, a lot of individuals have changed their buying habits,” Jeanna Pryor, founder and CEO of Waldorf, Maryland-based Pryor Financial Services, told WTOP.

“They’re not eating out as much. They’re not shopping as much. And therefore, they’re realizing savings that they had not had before.”

Pryor said you can redirect those savings.

“Capture this while it’s still fresh in your mind and create a budget for what you’re going to do.”

Pryor also suggests examining what you plan to spend on gift giving.

“Whether it’s Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, Christmas, anniversaries — how much are you planning to spend total in the year? Take that amount, divide it by 12, and set aside a bit every month so that you know with certainty you have those dollars.”

That way, she says, you can shop with peace of mind throughout the year.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD stands up permanent program to give vendors access to top-tier secrets

EEOC cancels source of official time for union reps, but some commissioners say policy won't stick

Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf is resigning

These seven agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up