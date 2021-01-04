Tips on financial planning for 2021

With the start of 2021, one financial adviser offers says now is the time to reflect on your finances for the whole year.

“For example, because of COVID, a lot of individuals have changed their buying habits,” Jeanna Pryor, founder and CEO of Waldorf, Maryland-based Pryor Financial Services, told WTOP.

“They’re not eating out as much. They’re not shopping as much. And therefore, they’re realizing savings that they had not had before.”

Pryor said you can redirect those savings.

“Capture this while it’s still fresh in your mind and create a budget for what you’re going to do.”

Pryor also suggests examining what you plan to spend on gift giving.

“Whether it’s Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, Christmas, anniversaries — how much are you planning to spend total in the year? Take that amount, divide it by 12, and set aside a bit every month so that you know with certainty you have those dollars.”

That way, she says, you can shop with peace of mind throughout the year.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.