HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Trends to watch | Case for Black Friday shopping | Car dealers offering deals | How stores are changing for pandemic
Home » Consumer News » What more online shopping…

What more online shopping during pandemic means for ‘porch pirates’

Valerie Bonk

November 27, 2020, 1:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Almost one in five Americans have had a package stolen from their porch or doorstep, according to a recent survey. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/WoodysPhotos)

More people are ordering packages and groceries online during the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to a recent survey, “porch pirates” are also waiting for those packages to arrive.

Almost one in five Americans have had a package stolen from their porch or doorstep, according to the recent “Porch Pirates in the Age of COVID-19” report by insurancequotes.com.

“Every time a package hits your doorstep, that’s an opportunity for someone with bad intention to come out and steal it,” said Michael Giusti, senior writer and analyst of the report.

The numbers, he said, should be a warning to those ordering more online these days.

“That shows that there’s a problem that needs to be addressed,” Giusti added.

Scott White, director of the cybersecurity program at George Washington University, said online shoppers need to have a plan.

Have a neighbor watch for a package if you’re not going to be home, he said, or see if your local police department will let you ship it to a station for safety, and have a camera in place if you don’t already.

“Just be situationally aware and you’re going to beat this criminal every time, because they’re not a sophisticated criminal,” White said. “It’s not a very sophisticated criminal enterprise, but the return on that investment can be quite high because of what is now being delivered.”
According to the survey, 18% of people living in cities and 16% living outside of cities said they have had a package stolen from their porch.
Nearly half of survey respondents — 47% — said that all or most of their holiday shopping will be done via online delivery this year. And 7% of Americans said they have had a delivered package stolen just since pandemic-related restrictions began in March.
“We all went into lockdown, and what do you do in lockdown but jump on your phone and see what you can order online?” Giusti said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up