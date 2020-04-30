Home » Consumer News » With threat of a…

With threat of a meat shortage, WTOP goes ISO main course

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

April 30, 2020, 3:40 PM

Some things besides disinfectant wipes have been tough to find in the grocery store. Meat, for instance.

President Donald Trump’s executive order earlier this week to keep meat processing plants open, amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation’s food supply, has left some wondering whether they would have a hard time finding animal-based protein to accompany vegetables and starches on their dinner plates.

A day earlier, the chairman of Tyson Foods — one of the world’s largest food companies — warned of food shortages, because the supply chain is vulnerable. Unions said keeping the plants open put workers at risk.

While the future of meat availability is still to be determined, my bosses asked me to check out listener concerns. So, I put on my mask and went to my local grocery store.

deli counter
The deli counter at my local grocery store seemed full with ready-to-be-sliced ham, corned beef, salami, bologna, roast beef and other meats.

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
bacon
At least for the time being, there’s no shortage of bacon at my local grocery store, including different curing styles and thicknesses. A few hot dog brands were out of stock, but there was no problem finding something to accompany baked beans.

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
ground meat
Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, ground meats have sometimes been tough to come by at local grocery stores. During this visit, fresh pork was in short supply, too.

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Lots of chicken and ham available at my local grocery store, at least for now.

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
plant-based meat
In case you were wondering, there were plenty of packages of plant-based meat alternatives during my visit.

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
