Have you been able to find meat at the grocery store? With concerns about balancing employee safety with food supply, the threat of a meat shortage exists during the coronavirus crisis.

Some things besides disinfectant wipes have been tough to find in the grocery store. Meat, for instance.

President Donald Trump’s executive order earlier this week to keep meat processing plants open, amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation’s food supply, has left some wondering whether they would have a hard time finding animal-based protein to accompany vegetables and starches on their dinner plates.

A day earlier, the chairman of Tyson Foods — one of the world’s largest food companies — warned of food shortages, because the supply chain is vulnerable. Unions said keeping the plants open put workers at risk.

While the future of meat availability is still to be determined, my bosses asked me to check out listener concerns. So, I put on my mask and went to my local grocery store.