What you can do to reduce greenhouse gasses in the DC region

D.C.-area leaders are shaping an action plan to reduce greenhouse emissions. Here's how you can help.

Accomplishing big goals takes teamwork, and as D.C.-area leaders shape an action plan to reduce greenhouse emissions, there are steps your household can take to help.

Stephen Walz, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments director of environmental programs, spoke with WTOP before the COG board being briefed on a COG committee’s work to update the Regional Climate and Energy Action Plan.

The goal is for a 40% reduction, compared to 2005 baseline levels, of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“We’ve done technical analysis to show that we can get there,” Walz said. “Now, it’s a question of doing all the activities and getting them in widespread application so that we will be able to get there.”

The updated goal and action plan is expected to be ready for final board approval by September.

In the meantime, Walz said adjustments you make in your life can make a difference.

“First do the easy things, like changing out to LED light bulbs and making sure that you are operating your house efficiently,” Walz said.

Green electricity is a big part of what will be included in the updated action plan.

When buying electricity from a utility, Walz said you can often choose to purchase “green” electricity. If you’re looking to buy a new home, you could ask about energy use in the home and whether anything can be done to make it better.

When buying a new car, you could buy one that has high gas mileage or a plug-in electric option for reduced or zero emissions.

“As you’re shopping, think about the waste that you’re generating,” Walz said.

Plastic waste, for example, takes a lot of petroleum to produce and then frequently becomes litter.

“Think about using a reusable water bottle instead of just buying water bottles every time,” he said.

Walz said even in everyday life, you can impact change with wise choices.

