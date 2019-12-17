Lidl opening its 6th location in Md.

The grocer's grand opening Wednesday in Waldorf "will kick off a weekend of get-them-while-you-can special offers, giveaways, and prizes for shoppers."

Lidl is set to open its sixth Maryland store Wednesday in Waldorf.

The grocer’s grand opening at 3461 Promenade Place “will kick off a weekend of get-them-while-you-can special offers, giveaways, and prizes for shoppers,” the company said in a statement.

The first 100 customers will get gift cards loaded with values of up to $100. Other visitors will get free samples of Lidl products and a reusable shopping bag.

In addition to its selection of fresh produce, meats, cheeses and European specialty items, the chain also offers a rotating “nonfood selection” of such items as exercise gear, toys and outdoor furniture.

Food & Wine magazine recently ranked Lidl, which operates over 11,000 stores in 32 countries, among the top three supermarket chains in the U.S. It has also won more than 500 awards nationally for its exclusive products.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.