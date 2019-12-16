2019 car deals hit the market as 2020 models arrive

It's out with the old and in with the new for many car dealerships making room for newer models. But don't overlook deals on older models.

As 2019 comes to a close, it’s out with the old and in with the new for many car dealerships making room for newer models.

Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of US News & World Report’s best cars team, said 2019 models still have all the bells and whistles, making many deals worth checking out.

This year, SUVs made up more than half of all new vehicle sales and are a good place to start your search for a four-door.

Many dealers are offering 0% financing or cashback deals.

“Right now, we’re looking at $8,000 cashback on the 2019 Cadillac Escalade and $4,000 on the 2020 Escalade,” said Page Deaton.

Cadillac is preparing to introduce a redesign in February.

According to Deaton, other good options include the flashy 2019 Chevrolet Corvette for $12,000 below MSRP to make room for the new 2020 model.

“People forget that the outgoing model is still really, really good,” Page Deaton said.

The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is also available with 0% financing for 72 months, plus some cashback.

The Jaguar I-PACE, an electric SUV, is also available with 0% financing for 60 months, which Page Deaton said is a great deal. “You rarely get a 0% financing deal from an automaker like Jaguar.”

Other deals include 0% financing on the 2019 Kia Stinger for 66 months and the 2020 GMC Terrain for 72 months.

After taking into consideration your needs and budget, the best place to start shopping is online — before making a trip to the dealership.

If you do plan on shopping at a dealership, do your research ahead of time, know the incentives and what you should be paying to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

“In addition to doing your research, don’t be afraid to walk away if you don’t feel like you’re getting a good deal. There will be another dealer who will be happy to work with you,” Page Deaton said.

