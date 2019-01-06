6 daily habits to create financial success in 2019

Stay vigilant for signs of identity theft. Identity scammers use the power of technology to steal information and money from you. Key data cybercriminals want include your birthdate, social security number, driver’s license number, credit card numbers, bank account numbers and Insurance policy numbers.

But you can fight back using some basic habits. One is to never share this information with any person or company you don’t trust completely or that doesn’t absolutely need it.

If you write down or store your sensitive data, make sure that it’s digitally secure or kept in a locked filing cabinet. Also, make a habit to shred paper mail before throwing it away so dumpster-diving thieves can’t get your personal information.

Never visit your financial accounts or work with any confidential documents while you’re connected to a public, unsecured Wi-Fi connection, such as in a coffee shop or airport.

[See: 10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget.]

(Getty Images/iStockphoto/marchmeena29)