Looking for a good deal on a late model car? Consider sedans

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh December 7, 2018 11:10 am
WASHINGTON — If you’re in the market for a late model vehicle and looking for the best year-end discount, consider a used sedan.

New and used car marketplace iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 2.4 million one-to-five-year old used vehicles that sold between 2015 and 2017, and compared their list prices with their market value.

The search engine’s database includes more than 4 million new and used vehicles for sale, and considers those listed by both dealerships and private sellers.

iSeeCars’ analysis is based on used vehicles listed for sale during the month of December with a discount of at least 5 percent.

In the Washington, D.C. market, a late model BMW 3 Series tops the list, with 39.5 percent more deals than average, followed by the Volkswagen Jetta and Hyundai Elantra.

The top 10 vehicles in the Washington market with the best year end deals are all sedans. Nationally, eight of the top 10 are sedans.

iSeeCars said pickup trucks are the vehicles that are least likely to offer year-end discounts.

Nationally, the top three late-model SUVs with the most year-end deals are the Ford Edge, GMC Acadia and Dodge Journey.

Used cars available in the D.C. market with a better price than usual in December:

  1. BMW 3-series
  2. Volkswagen Jetta
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Ford Focus
  5. Merceds-Benz C-Class
  6. Nissan Sentra
  7. Nissan Altima
  8. Ford Fusion
  9. Hyundai Sonata
  10. Kia Optima

