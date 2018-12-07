Looking for a good deal on a late model car? Consider sedans

If you're thinking about a lightly driven used car, it would be smart to consider BMW or Hyundai sedans made since 2015 for the best deals.

A used BMW 3-series sedan offers one of the best values in the D.C. area this month, according to iSeeCars.com. Dealers are offering 39.5 percent more deals on these cars than usual. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson, File)

WASHINGTON — If you’re in the market for a late model vehicle and looking for the best year-end discount, consider a used sedan.

New and used car marketplace iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 2.4 million one-to-five-year old used vehicles that sold between 2015 and 2017, and compared their list prices with their market value.

The search engine’s database includes more than 4 million new and used vehicles for sale, and considers those listed by both dealerships and private sellers.

iSeeCars’ analysis is based on used vehicles listed for sale during the month of December with a discount of at least 5 percent.

In the Washington, D.C. market, a late model BMW 3 Series tops the list, with 39.5 percent more deals than average, followed by the Volkswagen Jetta and Hyundai Elantra.

The top 10 vehicles in the Washington market with the best year end deals are all sedans. Nationally, eight of the top 10 are sedans.

iSeeCars said pickup trucks are the vehicles that are least likely to offer year-end discounts.

Nationally, the top three late-model SUVs with the most year-end deals are the Ford Edge, GMC Acadia and Dodge Journey.

Used cars available in the D.C. market with a better price than usual in December:

BMW 3-series Volkswagen Jetta Hyundai Elantra Ford Focus Merceds-Benz C-Class Nissan Sentra Nissan Altima Ford Fusion Hyundai Sonata Kia Optima

