Car comparison: Which 3-row SUV is right for you?

Editor’s note: This is the first in a five-part series comparing a range of cars leading up to what many consider to be prime buying season.
WASHINGTON — The end of the year is coming up, which means there are car sales galore. So which car is right for you?
After years of low gas prices, big three-row SUVs are all the rage. WTOP’s John Aaron and Mike Parris tested out the Subaru Ascent Touring, the Audi Q7 and the Lexus RX 350L and have the pros and cons of each car.
So buckle up and get comfortable for these car comparisons.