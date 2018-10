Pressure Cookers

Pay close attention to the Instant Pot in particular. This popular kitchen gadget has a huge following, and Walmart and Amazon have been locked in a two-year price battle to capture new customers. Last Black Friday and this most recent Prime Day saw two of the most popular six-quart models (the DUO60 7-in-1 and LUX60 6-in-1) plummet in price, and both fell below $60 on Prime Day 2018.

Expect the same heated competition — and price drops of $30 to $50 on Instant Pots — this Black Friday weekend through Cyber Monday. While you’ll find discounts from many retailers, such as Best Buy, Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s, Walmart and Amazon are known to be particularly aggressive with their Instant Pot pricing.

