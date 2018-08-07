202
Home » Consumer News » 7 items to buy…

7 items to buy now and store until next summer

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews August 21, 2018 7:15 am 08/21/2018 07:15am
2 Shares

Summer is almost over. School is back in session in many districts, and the weather is going to start getting cooler.

That means stores will have summer items on sale in an effort to unload them. Take advantage by snapping these things up at a low price now and storing them in your garage or closet until next summer.

[See: 12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget.]

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

11 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

10 Big Ways to Boost Your Budget — Without Skimping on Your Daily Latte

7 Items to Buy Now and Store Until Next Summer originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Holiday News Latest News Living News Photo Galleries summer blowout sale summer sales Summer Tips & News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 22-29
Today in History: Sept. 29
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US