Congressional Republicans grant Trump his Fourth of July wish

President Donald Trump has a lot to celebrate this Fourth of July after congressional passage of his "one big beautiful bill."

For all the latest developments in Congress, follow WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller at Today on the Hill.

President Donald Trump has a lot to celebrate this Fourth of July after congressional passage of his “one big beautiful bill,” and as he kicks off a series of events leading up to next year’s 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S.

The president thoroughly enjoys politics and patriotic festivities and he’s getting them all rolled into the nation’s biggest holiday, just as he hoped.

It’s an extraordinary accomplishment, given all the challenges and uncertainties of Congress. House Republicans finished the ride on a political roller coaster Thursday, giving final approval to the $3.3 trillion dollar legislation on a vote of 218-214. The Senate had passed the bill earlier in the week.

“This bill is for hardworking Americans, and they deserve it,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

When the president announced months ago that he wanted Republicans to pass his bill by July Fourth, many — including some GOP lawmakers — were skeptical that would happen.

Johnson presides over a Republican conference that has one of the narrowest House majorities in U.S. history, with a wide range of competing interests — ranging from fiscal hawks worried about the federal deficit to moderates concerned about cuts to Medicaid.

True to their penchant for drama, House Republicans initially failed to get enough votes from within their own party to advance to final debate Wednesday night and into early Thursday.

One procedural vote was held open so long it set a record for the longest vote in the history of the House.

And a subsequent vote to proceed on the rule, which is necessary before getting to a final vote on the bill, was held up in the overnight hours in part because Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican representing Pennsylvania’s 10th District, drove back to his home state.

He apparently thought he had time as the legislation was stalled.

Johnson told reporters he went home to get a change of clothes, and the procedural vote took place in the dead of night, moving the bill forward.

Jeffries delays bill passage with record floor speech

As if the internal GOP drama wasn’t enough, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries started a marathon floor speech shortly before 5 a.m.

When he finished, after 8 hours and 44 minutes, he had set a record for the longest floor speech in House history.

He beat the record of 8 hours and 32 minutes, which was set in 2021 by Kevin McCarthy, when he was minority leader. McCarthy later became Speaker of the House but was ousted by his own Republican conference in 2023.

Ultimately, Republicans settled on making Johnson his successor — after a long battle that left the House without a speaker for months.

The passage of the president’s bill is by far Johnson’s biggest accomplishment during his tenure.

“If you’re for fair and lower taxes, bigger paychecks, affordable gas and groceries and restoring dignity to hard work, this is the bill for you,” he said to cheers from GOP lawmakers.

Johnson navigated treacherous political waters and got the original bill passed by a single vote, 215-214, on May 22.

But with the Senate making major changes to the legislation, there were still plenty of doubts about it getting passed by the president’s deadline.

Then, after the Senate passed the bill — again by a single vote, which was cast by Vice President JD Vance — it went back to the House.

Conservatives carried out a mini revolt, citing concerns about too much spending, while moderates cited numerous other concerns.

Once again, Johnson and his GOP leadership were tested, but in the end they got the votes they needed, including that of the head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican representing Maryland’s 1st District.

How will voters view the bill?

The president and Republicans are ecstatic over their accomplishment, which is impressive, given all the hurdles they had to overcome.

They point out that extension of the Trump tax cuts will allow Americans to avoid what would have been the largest tax hike in history, as well as provisions for no taxes on tips and overtime.

Republicans also point to more funding for immigration enforcement, which they say is a reflection of what voters wanted when they elected Trump to a second term.

But Democrats say they plan to make clear to voters all the cuts in federal spending that could affect them, including more than $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Democrat representing Maryland’s 5th District, formerly served as House majority leader, and has seen a lot of big votes during his long career in Congress.

“I tell you this — if the Republicans who say this is a bad bill voted against it, it would have no possibility of passing,” Hoyer said in an interview with WTOP before the final vote.

“But when Donald Trump looks them in the eye and says, ‘You gotta do this or I’m going to be against you,’ they’ve folded,” he said. “We’ve seen them fold time after time.”

And while there were a few holdouts, those who initially indicated they couldn’t support the bill did fold and backed the bill. Polls indicate many Americans have doubts about the legislation or know little about it.

Hoyer said the bill will be the primary focus of Democrats heading into the midterm elections next year, when they hope to flip the House.

“This will be the issue, no doubt about it,” said Hoyer, who like other Democrats is highly critical of the cuts to Medicaid and the social safety net. “I think it is going to be a great, great detriment to Republicans when they seek reelection.”

Republicans don’t believe that at all, arguing that extension of tax cuts, ridding the federal government of waste and enhancing immigration enforcement were all issues Trump supported during last year’s campaign. Many GOP lawmakers cite the statement, “promises made, promises kept.”

As for Trump, he is celebrating a major political victory, as the country is celebrating Independence Day weekend.

The president planned to travel to travel to Iowa on Thursday to kick off next year’s celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday. And plans are being made for him to lead a signing ceremony for the “big beautiful bill” on Friday.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.