Canines on Capitol Hill push legislation to help working dogs

American Humane, the first national humane organization, held an event on Tuesday where they sought to drum up support for two bipartisan bills to protect animals: the Working Dog Health and Welfare Act and PETSAFE Act.

A four-legged military veteran and other tail-wagging everyday heroes came to Capitol Hill this week to highlight the important role that dogs play in the armed services and federal agencies.

The dogs were the star attractions at a Tuesday gathering at the Rayburn House Office Building in D.C., organized by American Humane, the first national humane organization.

The Working Dog legislation, which has passed in the U.S. Senate, seeks to provide more support for dogs that help detect explosives, illegal drugs and missing persons. It’s estimated that 5,500 dogs work for various federal agencies, and supporters of the bill say they should receive financial assistance when they retire to help with medical costs and care.

One of the dogs at the event was Summer, a 14-year-old yellow lab that has had quite a career.

She initially served as an explosives detection dog with the Marine Corps in Afghanistan and Iraq. Summer is now cared for by retired U.S. Air Force Sgt. Micah Jones, of Charles County, Maryland, who served in the military for more than two decades.

“She’s found IEDs (improvised explosive devices), she’s found weapon caches,” Jones said. “She’s saved countless lives and military members.”

Jones said he felt it was important to bring attention to dogs, such as Summer.

“We’re the ones that get the ribbons and all the recognition. The dogs do the work,” Jones said, noting her nose has literally been a lifesaver.

After returning to the U.S. from overseas duty, Summer did security sweeps on Amtrak, working high-profile events, such as the Pope’s visit, inaugurations and State of the Union addresses. She helped protect countless dignitaries, including members of Congress.

But as brave as Summer has been, she has PTS — post-traumatic stress — from her military experience. So she needs medication and special care as she gets older. Advocates for working dogs point out that a 2022 Government Accountability Office report found dozens of federal agents with working dogs weren’t meeting at least one of 18 health and welfare metrics for the dogs. The metrics include medical care, exercise, rest, medication, grooming and housing. Maverick, a Great Dane that also received a lot of attention at Tuesday’s event, provides comfort to military veterans through the USO. Maverick is a therapy dog, and his caregiver, Kelly Brownfield, said he has a calming effect on veterans and their family members. “He does anything from escorting our (military) children to the burials of their loved ones, to working with our service members that have been injured, to even working with our military on suicide watch,” Brownfield said. She said seeing smiles on the faces of service members when Maverick enters a room “makes my entire week.” “He’s incredible. He has more patience than me sometimes,” she said with a laugh. As for the second piece of legislation, the PETWATCH Act would establish a pilot grant program for mobile pet shelters for use during emergencies and major disasters. Katie Harris, who has a service dog named Moxie, said she can’t imagine being without the Mini Goldendoodle. Harris has a health condition that makes it difficult to walk, and bending over could cause her to pass out. Moxie takes care of her by being able to pick up anything she needs. Harris delighted some children and their parents Tuesday by showing how he can pick up her phone when she put it on the ground near her wheelchair. “Moxie has literally changed my life with bringing me independence,” Brownfield said. Tuesday’s event concluded with some of the dogs putting their “pawprint of approval” on the bills that advocates hope to get passed. The dogs were the star attractions at a Tuesday gathering at the Rayburn House Office Building, organized by American Humane. (WTOP/Mitchell Miller) WTOP/Mitchell Miller Maverick, a Great Dane that also received a lot of attention at Tuesday’s event, provides comfort to military veterans through the USO. (WTOP/Mitchell Miller) WTOP/Mitchell Miller After returning to the U.S. from overseas duty, Summer did security sweeps on Amtrak, working during high-profile events, such as the Pope’s visit, inaugurations and State of the Union addresses. She helped protect countless dignitaries, including members of Congress. (WTOP/Mitchell Miller) WTOP/Mitchell Miller ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

