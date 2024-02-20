Congressional Gold Medal proposed to honor abolitionist Frederick Douglass

A Maryland congressman aims to honor Frederick Douglass with the Congressional Gold Medal: the legislative body's highest expression for distinguished achievement.

The legacy of abolitionist Frederick Douglass played a significant role in the creation of Black History Month, which takes place each February, the month that he was born.

Now, 129 years after his death, a Maryland congressman is seeking to honor Douglass with the Congressional Gold Medal, which is the legislative body’s highest national expression for distinguished achievement.

Douglass died on this day — Feb. 20, 1895 — at his home in Cedar Hill, in D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood.

Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., has introduced the bill to posthumously give the medal to Douglass.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., who represents the First District on the Eastern Shore, is a co-sponsor of the bill.

Douglass had been born into slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in February of 1818, but ultimately escaped and dedicated his life to seeking equality.

He was a tireless advocate for emancipation and ending slavery. During the Civil War, he advocated for Black men to be allowed to serve in the military.

Ultimately, he met President Abraham Lincoln and worked with him to help the country deal with enormous challenges after the Civil War.

“Douglass was a key advocate in ensuring that the Civil War brought about the end of slavery in the United States,” Ivey said.

Ivey spoke about Douglass recently on the House floor, noting the award “will honor Frederick Douglass with a long overdue expression of national expression and celebrate his legacy.”

“Frederick Douglass’ remarkable life remains a beacon of inspiration to all Americans,” he said.

Noting how Douglass overcame countless obstacles, Ivey said he became “one of the most powerful and impactful figures in 19th century America.”

Douglass taught himself to read and write and grew to become a great orator as he fought for civil rights.

He eventually produced his own anti-slavery newspaper, “The North Star,” and published his autobiography, detailing his hardship as a slave growing up in Maryland.

Ivey pointed out that one of the most famous moments in the life of Douglass occurred in 1876, when he spoke at the dedication of the Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park, a mile from the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill.

Douglass also served in several government posts, including U.S. Marshal for the District of Columbia, as he continued to press for racial justice.

“To this very day, Douglass’ message and principles remain a guiding light for our country as we continue to seek fulfillment of our nation’s promise and potential for justice and equality,” Ivey said.

Ivey said the bipartisan support for his legislation now includes more than 50 lawmakers.

If the bill passes, the Congressional Gold Medal for Douglass would be displayed in the National Museum of African American History, to help future generations learn about him.

No date is set for a vote on the legislation, but Ivey is confident that it will eventually take place.

