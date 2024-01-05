Former US Capitol Police officer that held back Jan. 6 rioters running for Congress

Nearly three years to the day after he defended the U.S. Capitol against a rioting mob on Jan. 6, Harry Dunn announced he's running for Maryland's 3rd District congressional seat.

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn testifies during a House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP)(AP/Jim Bourg) U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn testifies during a House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP)(AP/Jim Bourg) Nearly three years to the day after he defended the U.S. Capitol against a rioting mob on Jan. 6, former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn announced on Friday that he’s running for Maryland’s 3rd District congressional seat.

“Today, I’m running for Congress because the forces that spurred that violent attack are still at work and as a patriotic American, it is my duty to defend our democracy,” Dunn said in a statement.

Dunn testified before the Jan. 6 House Select Committee that investigated the insurrection and has been critical of former President Donald Trump and members of Congress who have sought to downplay the violence that took place in 2021.

He served as a Capitol Police officer for 15 years.

Dunn is entering a crowded field of Democratic candidates seeking to succeed Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), who will retire next year after serving nine terms on Capitol Hill.

Five state lawmakers are seeking the Democratic nomination: state Sens. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) and Clarence Lam (D-Howard and Anne Arundel); Dels. Mark Chang (D-Anne Arundel), Terri Hill (D-Howard) and Mike Rogers (D-Anne Arundel).

Democrats Lindsay Donahue and Kristin Lyman Nabors are also running in the May 14 primary.

Maryland House Ways and Means Chair Vanessa Atterbeary (D-Howard) initially announced her candidacy, then said in December she was withdrawing to focus on matters before the Maryland General Assembly.

The 3rd District has recently been redrawn, adding some Republican-leaning areas, but it remains overwhelmingly Democratic. The winner of the Democratic primary will have a built-in advantage heading into the November election.

