SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Congress News » After surgery, Maryland congressman…

After surgery, Maryland congressman rejoins marathon speaker vote—in hospital socks

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

January 6, 2023, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Maryland congressman rushed back from surgery on Friday to vote for the next Speaker of the House — still in his hospital socks.

Congressman David Trone, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s 6th District, had to miss Friday’s earliest vote for a shoulder surgery that couldn’t be rescheduled.

“We are in close coordination with the Democratic leadership, and Rep. Trone plans to return to Washington as soon as possible and remain there for as long as it takes to elect a Speaker,” Sasha Galbreath, Trone’s communication direction, said in a statement posted to her Twitter feed.

But that didn’t keep him away from the House floor for long: Trone rushed back to the U.S. Capitol just in time for Friday afternoon’s second vote, the 13th overall.

“Back at the Capitol, still wearing my slippers and hospital socks,” Trone said in a tweet that quickly went viral. “Time to vote for Hakeem Jeffries!”

Trone received a standing ovation from the Democratic caucus, as vote margins remain razor-thin and the absence or swaying of any member could alter the playing field.

The House remained at an impasse Friday evening as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy continued to vie for the Speakership.

McCarthy’s aspirations lurched closer to reality in the afternoon with a number of holdouts flipping in his favor — but six conservatives stood their ground.

Andy Harris, Maryland’s sole Republican representative in Congress, peeled away from the opposition to join McCarthy’s side on the 13th ballot.

“Washington and Congress are broken,” Harris tweeted after the vote. “If the agreement we were able to finalize over the last few days is implemented, it will be the greatest change in how the House operates and becomes much more responsive to the American people in a least two generations.”

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up