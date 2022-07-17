RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Home » Congress News » Cruz says Supreme Court…

Cruz says Supreme Court ‘clearly wrong’ about 2015 same-sex marriage ruling

Daniella Diaz, CNN

July 17, 2022, 1:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sen. Ted Cruz believes the US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” in its landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, the Texas Republican said Saturday.

“Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history,” Cruz said in a clip posted on his YouTube channel for his podcast. “Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states. We saw states before Obergefell, some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships. There were different standards that the states were adopting.”

He added: “The way the Constitution set up for you to advance that position is convince your fellow citizens, that if you succeeded in convincing your fellow citizens, then your state would change the laws to reflect those views. In Obergefell, the court said, ‘No, we know better than you guys do, and now every state must, must sanction and permit gay marriage.'”

“I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided,” Cruz said. ‘It was the court overreaching.”

His remarks come weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ruling there was no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Cruz, a longtime opponent of same-sex marriage who believes the issue should be left to the states, echoed views expressed by many conservatives, including Justice Clarence Thomas, that the Supreme Court should revisit past rulings such as Obergefell v. Hodges.

In a separate opinion on last month’s abortion decision, Thomas explicitly called for the court to reconsider its earlier rulings striking down state restrictions on contraceptives, state sodomy bans and state prohibitions on same-sex marriage.

“Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,'” Thomas wrote, “we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up