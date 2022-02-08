OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
DC scores win with 2nd Capitol statue

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 8, 2022, 9:27 AM

D.C. will get a second statue in the U.S. Capitol, putting it on par with the states, each of which is allotted two statues in the building under federal law, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said Monday.

The District’s statue of Pierre L’Enfant — which Norton said was commissioned over a decade ago — will be unveiled on Feb. 28.

“We have made historic progress on D.C. statehood this Congress, and the unveiling of D.C.’s second statue in the Capitol is the latest recognition by the House that D.C. deserves to be a state,” Norton said in a statement.

“I am grateful to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Committee on House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren for accepting D.C.’s gift of the L’Enfant statue and for their support of D.C. statehood and D.C. equality. I am especially pleased that the statue will be unveiled on Feb. 28, which will serve to inform the American public that D.C. residents were first denied congressional voting representation and self-government when the Organic Act was enacted on Feb. 27, 1801.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the public won’t be able to attend the ceremony, but it will be livestreamed.

The House passed Norton’s D.C. statehood bill twice, in 2020 and in 2021. It has yet to pass in the Senate.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

