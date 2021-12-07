Activists snarl traffic on Capitol Hill

Activists blocked a number of roads during the morning rush Tuesday in an effort to pressure Congress on climate, health care, immigration and voting rights reforms.

Now: Progressive activists are blockading roads on Capitol Hill during morning rush, pressuring Democrats to fulfill campaign promises on climate, health care, immigration reform and voting rights as Congress gets ready to leave town for the holidays. 🧵#DeadlineforDemocracy pic.twitter.com/1m5jJcjoWk — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) December 7, 2021

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported that the anti-war group Code Pink parked a wooden tank covered in paper flowers at the intersection of 4th and Independence Avenue.

Three blockades, with about a dozen people each, stopped inbound traffic from the 3rd Street Tunnel and Independence.

Another blockade for health and child care reform with live music halted traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, where the pavement is covered in chalk messages to Congress, Alvarez reported.

“We need Build Back Better in time for the holidays,” a speaker said.

Around 9:45 a.m., the District Department of Transportation said 17th and 18th streets NW between Constitution Ave NW and H Street NW are closed to traffic until 11:30 a.m. due to police activity.

Drivers should plan for traffic delays and consider alternative routes.

According to Extinction Rebellion, two of the group’s members were arrested for blocking 4th and Independence SW.

At noon, activists are planning to gather at the Capitol for a rally, a release said.

The groups that participated are ShutDownDC, SPACEs In Action, CODEPINK, Arm in Arm Washington DC, CCAN Action Fund and Action Rebellion DC.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.