CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Congress News » Activists snarl traffic on…

Activists snarl traffic on Capitol Hill

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

December 7, 2021, 7:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Activists blocked a number of roads during the morning rush Tuesday in an effort to pressure Congress on climate, health care, immigration and voting rights reforms.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported that the anti-war group Code Pink parked a wooden tank covered in paper flowers at the intersection of 4th and Independence Avenue.

Three blockades, with about a dozen people each, stopped inbound traffic from the 3rd Street Tunnel and Independence.

Another blockade for health and child care reform with live music halted traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, where the pavement is covered in chalk messages to Congress, Alvarez reported.

“We need Build Back Better in time for the holidays,” a speaker said.

Around 9:45 a.m., the District Department of Transportation said 17th and 18th streets NW between Constitution Ave NW and H Street NW are closed to traffic until 11:30 a.m. due to police activity.

Drivers should plan for traffic delays and consider alternative routes.

According to Extinction Rebellion, two of the group’s members were arrested for blocking 4th and Independence SW.

At noon, activists are planning to gather at the Capitol for a rally, a release said.

The groups that participated are ShutDownDC, SPACEs In Action, CODEPINK, Arm in Arm Washington DC, CCAN Action Fund and Action Rebellion DC.

Get the latest on traffic conditions from the WTOP Traffic Center online and get updates on the 8s at 103.5FM.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up