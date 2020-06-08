Home » Congress News » Democratic leaders call for…

Democratic leaders call for reopening Lafayette Square in DC

Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop

June 8, 2020, 4:30 PM

A protester holds a Black Lives Matter sign at the fence outside Lafayette Square on Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are calling on President Donald Trump to immediately reopen Lafayette Square in D.C., which was recently closed to the public following a wave of protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Democratic leaders sent a letter to the president on Monday, a week after protesters were forcefully cleared out from in front of the White House by law enforcement.

The lawmakers said federal officers forced “peaceful protesters from the square using tear gas and other violent means, in clear violation of the protester’s First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly.”

U.S. Park Police is disputing claims that tear gas was used on protesters.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., is also demanding answers from the U.S. Secret Service after it and other law enforcement agencies reportedly used weapons to disperse peaceful protesters across from the White House on the fourth day of protests.

The action took place before Trump and members of his administration walked across the park to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been damaged the night before, and the president held up a Bible.

“This deeply offensive action was taken in service of the regrettable political stunt you staged at St. John’s Church that evening,” Pelosi and Schumer said in the letter.

Later in the week, steel fencing was erected around Lafayette Square, prohibiting protesters and the public from entering the park, which had been the site of numerous protests over the years.

“Lafayette Square should be a symbol of freedom and openness, not a place behind which the leader of our executive branch cowers in fear of protesters who are crying out for justice,” the letter goes on to say.

Attorney General Bill Barr has defended the decision to clear out protesters, and Trump has sparred on Twitter with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser over his response to the protests and decision to call in military units.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said in a statement that she was briefed by a member of the D.C. National Guard about the events of last Monday. The official said three warnings were given to the crowd to move, but that it was too large to hear what was said.

The D.C. National Guard member said it was explained to Barr that the crowd was peaceful, but federal forces still moved to clear the crowd.

“President Trump, tear down these walls,” Schumer said Monday on the Senate floor. “Allow the public to gather in front of the White House, for you and for all the world to hear their voices.”

Demonstrators protest Monday, June 8, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

AP/Maya Alleruzzo
Members of the Archdiocese of Washington march from the White House to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Washington, after days of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP/Andrew Harnik
A person dressed as a Bible stands outside the St. John’s Church as members of the Archdiocese of Washington, foreground, participate in a protest before walking from the White House to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP/Andrew Harnik
A message is attached to a tree on the north side of Lafayette Square, near the White House, in Washington, DC on June 8, 2020. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
The White House is visible behind members of the Archdiocese of Washington who gather next to a large banner that reads Black Lives Matter hanging on a police fence at 16th and H Street, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Washington, after days of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP/Andrew Harnik
The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition and Show Up For Racial Justice at Macedonia Baptist Church calling for the firing of Montgomery County police officers who’ve shot and killed certain Black men.

WTOP/Ken Duffy
A man with protesters at the historically Black Macedonia Baptist Church stands with a fist in the air, turning toward traffic in both directions, before a march across River Road in Bethesda , Maryland, on Monday, June 8, 2020.

WTOP/Ken Duffy
A protest by Macedonia Baptist Church on River Road in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday, June 8, 2020.

WTOP/Ken Duffy
The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition and Show Up For Racial Justice at Macedonia Baptist Church calling for the firing of Montgomery County police officers who’ve shot and killed certain Black men.

WTOP/Ken Duffy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and other members of Congress, kneel and observe a moment of silence at the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall, Monday, June 8, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, reading the names of George Floyd and others killed during police interactions. Democrats proposed a sweeping overhaul of police oversight and procedures Monday, an ambitious legislative response to the mass protests denouncing the deaths of black Americans at the hands of law enforcement. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
A girl poses for a photograph in front of a police fence at in Lafayette Park, Monday, June 8, 2020, near the White House in Washington, after days of protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP/Andrew Harnik
A worker power washes graffiti off of a statue in Lafayette Park, Monday, June 8, 2020, near the White House in Washington, after days of protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP/Andrew Harnik
Cherise Mattheson and her son, Maurice Rorie, in Lafayette Park on Monday, June 8, 2020. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
A scene from the protests in Washington on Monday, June 8, 2020. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Signs in Lafayette Park on Monday, June 8, 2020. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
A Black Lives Matter sign in D.C. on Monday, June 8, 2020. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Protest signs in Lafayette Park on Monday, June 8, 2020. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
The scene in Lafayette Park on Monday, June 8, 2020. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
A scene from the protests in D.C. on Monday, June 8, 2020. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
The scene in Washington on Monday, June 8, 2020. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
