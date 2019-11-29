Home » Congress News » The Week On The…

The Week On The Hill: New phase ahead in impeachment inquiry

Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop

November 29, 2019, 2:26 PM

The impeachment inquiry will soon be led by the House Judiciary Committee, which will hold a new public hearing as the panel prepares to consider articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The newest phase of the inquiry will set the stage for a likely vote on impeachment by the full House in the coming weeks.

download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Congress News Government News Latest News
mitchell miller Trump impeachment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up