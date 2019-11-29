The Week On The Hill: New phase ahead in impeachment inquiry

It sets the stage for a likely vote by the full House on impeaching President Donald Trump.

The impeachment inquiry will soon be led by the House Judiciary Committee, which will hold a new public hearing as the panel prepares to consider articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The newest phase of the inquiry will set the stage for a likely vote on impeachment by the full House in the coming weeks.

