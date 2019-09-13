George W. Bush portrait of ex-Speaker Boehner to hang in House

A portrait by former President George W. Bush of ex-House Speaker John Boehner will hang in the Speaker's Lobby of Congress.

Call it a brush with greatness.

A portrait by former President George W. Bush of ex-House Speaker John Boehner will hang in the Speaker’s Lobby of Congress.

According to Barstool Sports’ Matthew Cothron, Boehner asked Bush to paint the portrait as he was leaving his Congressional position.

Check it out below.

Me and @katebarstool interviewed John Boehner yesterday. He let us see something that no one else had before. When he was leaving the position of Speaker of the House, he asked President George W Bush to paint his official portrait. Here it is pic.twitter.com/34T0PwjTdZ — chaps (@UncleChaps) September 13, 2019

In 2017, Bush released a book filled with his paintings called “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

His “Courage” paintings are slated to be the first exhibit at the Kennedy Center’s new space.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.