George W. Bush portrait of ex-Speaker Boehner to hang in House

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

September 13, 2019, 10:57 AM

Call it a brush with greatness.

A portrait by former President George W. Bush of ex-House Speaker John Boehner will hang in the Speaker’s Lobby of Congress.

According to Barstool Sports’ Matthew Cothron, Boehner asked Bush to paint the portrait as he was leaving his Congressional position.

Check it out below.

In 2017, Bush released a book filled with his paintings called “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

His “Courage” paintings are slated to be the first exhibit at the Kennedy Center’s new space.

