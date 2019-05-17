202
Home » Congress News » Montgomery Co. students go…

Montgomery Co. students go to Capitol Hill to honor those killed in high schools

By Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop May 17, 2019 3:45 pm 05/17/2019 03:45pm
6 Shares

Many high school students have taken a more active role in raising awareness about gun violence in the wake of deadly shootings at schools across the country. A group of students from Montgomery County, Maryland, went to Capitol Hill on Friday to make their voices heard and discuss how the continuing shootings have altered their daily lives.

The group from Temple Emanuel, in Kensington, read the names of students who were killed last year at U.S. schools and held a moment of silence in front of the U.S. Capitol.

They also handed out a “Yearbook of the Fallen” at lawmakers’ offices, which includes pictures of 28 students killed at schools in 2018 — one of whom was Jaelynn Willey, 16, who attended Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.

The teenagers from Temple Emanuel said it’s important that people remember the students as individuals and not as statistics.

“I mean, these kids — they’re not going to go home and eat dinner with their families tonight. They’re not going to be able to go to prom,” said 16-year-old Jacob Dincin. “Their lives are over, and their family misses them. So we kind of had to do something to act for change.”

The students are advocating various forms of gun control. They said the shootings at other schools affect how they feel for their personal safety when they attend class.

“This is an issue that affects people like us,” said 16-year-old Miriam Saletan.

The students have received support from several Maryland lawmakers, including Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Last year, students took part in a massive rally in Washington to demand tougher gun control laws. The “March for Our Lives” rally was one of the largest student-led protests in the nation’s capital since the Vietnam War.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News gun violence Latest News Local News March for Our Lives Maryland News mitchell miller Montgomery County, MD News school shootings
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays May 19-25
DC-area companies on the Fortune 500 list
Cool cars around $20K
Today in History: May 21
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Comedian Tim Conway dies
Celebrity deaths
Doris Day dies
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
2019 local deaths of note
Britain's royal kids
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600