WATCH: Whitaker to testify before House Judiciary Committee

By Ginger Whitaker February 8, 2019 9:20 am 02/08/2019 09:20am
WASHINGTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is set to testify Friday before the House Judiciary Committee. He is expected to face questions about Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Watch a livestream below.

