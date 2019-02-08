WATCH: Whitaker to testify before House Judiciary Committee

Watch a livestream as acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker testifies before the House Judiciary Committee.

WASHINGTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is set to testify Friday before the House Judiciary Committee. He is expected to face questions about Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Watch a livestream below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.