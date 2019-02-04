202
WATCH: Trump’s State of the Union address, Democratic response

By Ginger Whitaker February 4, 2019 10:45 am 02/04/2019 10:45am
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Trump touched on a wide range of issues in his speech, from the ongoing debate over a border wall to infrastructure.

Watch the video below.

After the State of the Union, Stacey Abrams delivered the Democratic response. Watch below.

