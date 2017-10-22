Mom: Cub Scout kicked out of group after asking about guns

DENVER (AP) — A Cub Scout was kicked out of his group after he questioned a Colorado state lawmaker about gun control and previous contentious comments she made about African-Americans.

At a forum this month, Cub Scouts were told to come prepared to talk to Republican state Sen. Vicki Marble about issues important to them.

Lori Mayfield, the mother of 11-year-old Ames Mayfield, said a local scout leader told her after the event that the topic of gun control was inappropriate because of its political nature and that the boy’s questions were disrespectful.

The Boys Scouts have refused to comment on the reason the boy was asked to leave but say he will remain in the Scouts after finding a new group.

The organization says it doesn’t promote any political position, candidate or philosophy.

