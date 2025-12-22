Diamonds, not a toaster: What mom really wants for Christmas

Last-minute shoppers searched the shops, boutiques and stores that line Wisconsin Avenue and M Street in Georgetown to find gifts for their loved ones.

Many of them shared with WTOP on how many people were still left on their shopping lists.

Each person was asked the same question, and the same answer was given by all.

Who is the hardest person to buy for?

They all answered: Mom.

Why is it so difficult to choose a gift for our mothers?

When a lot of mothers are asked, “What do you want for Christmas?”

You may hear: “Spend time with my family,” “I don’t know,” or even, “I’ll like whatever you give me.”

In a true act of public service, WTOP polled moms to discover what they really want to find under the tree on Christmas Morning.

The poll started with three generations of women from a D.C. family on Wisconsin Avenue sidewalk: Katherine, pushing a baby stroller with her daughter Coco, along with her mother Susan.

“Anything I didn’t pick out or buy for myself,” Katherine said. “I’d like my husband to get anything in my stocking so it’s not completely flat and empty,”

Along with a new tennis racket and a paddle racket, Katherine said she would also love warm weather workout clothes.

Susan was given an extra choice when she was asked the question: If money were not an object, what would she want for Christmas?

“I would like some new diamond long earrings,” Susan said with a laugh.

When Susan was told that was a perfect choice, she laughed and replied, “Tell my husband that.”

A woman visiting from Kentucky with her husband window shopped, and she said the perfect Christmas gift would be her sons taking her to a nice dinner. Her friend who lives at the Wharf said a spa day certificate is what she wants.

Now some moms are looking at experiences rather than something in a gift box.

Katherine, who’s from Chevy Chase, is one of them.

“Maybe it’s a trip where my kids and I, maybe my mom, get on a plane and go somewhere,” said Katherine. “I could see myself in London, Paris, Barcelona.”

As important as it is to know what moms want, it may be even more important to know what they do not want.

“A toaster, a vacuum cleaner or a blender,” Susan said.

Sometimes, the apple does fall far from the tree, because Katherine said she would like a new toaster.

