Prince George’s Co. officials say they’re ramping up opposition to ICE

Surrounded on stage by the Prince George's County Council and numerous other leaders, County Executive Aisha Braveboy said she plans to introduce legislation mirroring the executive order she signed Thursday opposing immigration enforcement actions so it can be considered and passed by the council.

In about two weeks, county residents will begin seeing large bilingual signs in English and Spanish informing immigrants that county-run government buildings, garages and other facilities are locations where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not allowed to operate.

“We are taking decisive action to protect our diversity and those residents who chose to call America and Prince George’s County home,” Braveboy said. “We are establishing that county buildings, garages and parking lots are safe spaces in Prince George’s County — safe from ICE operations and other federal interventions that disrupt the quality of life for people in Prince George’s County.”

Braveboy said the decision to print the signs in both English and Spanish was an easy one.

“So that everyone understands that this is a safe space in Prince George’s County,” she said.

The order prohibits the Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement from issuing occupancy permits to ICE.

Standing on the stage with Braveboy and dozens of Prince George’s County officials in a unified show of support was Democratic Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey.

“I think it’s critical for us to understand that we’ve got to fight back and we’ve got to win,” Ivey said, emphasizing that Prince George’s County and the state of Maryland have been hard hit since the Trump administration returned to office. “The target has already been on our back, since Jan. 20 of last year.”

Ivey said ICE’s actions in Minnesota are a main reason why congressional Democrats are holding firm when it comes to the partial government shutdown with the Department of Homeland Security, which is at the center of the dispute.

“It has been happening for a long time. We’ve had ICE here now for months, not just in Prince George’s County but across the state,” Ivey said.

“That’s what we saw in Minnesota. They rolled in, they sent in 3,000 ICE officers,” Ivey said. “It’s clear that we’re going to have to fight, not just on ICE, but on all levels.”

