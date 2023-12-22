Christmas trees are the leading cause of fires around the holidays, experts say

Whether real or fake, experts say Christmas trees are the leading cause of fires during the holiday season.

“The longer it’s in your home, the more it continues to dry out and the more flammable it becomes,” said Susan McKelvey, communications manager with the National Fire Protection Association.

She said nearly 160 Christmas tree fires happen every year.

“When Christmas tree fires do happen, they tend to be more serious because they’re large fires that spread very quickly,” McKelvey said.

Oftentimes, people don’t maintain the live trees by keeping them well-watered and hydrated. McKelvey recommends watering your tree daily as well as keeping it away from heat sources.

“You want to make sure it’s in a location [that’s] well away from heat sources. That includes your heating system — at least three feet away. And then, you want to also make sure a tree is not blocking an exit,” McKelvey said. “The longer it’s in your home, the more it continues to dry out and the more flammable it becomes.”

Some other fire safety tips include turning off decorative lights before you leave the house or go to bed, and to only use lights that are labeled with a recognized testing laboratory.