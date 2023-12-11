11th-hour holiday shoppers brave the mall on ‘Super Saturday’ to secure last-minute gifts

The top shopping day known as 'Super Saturday' was in full effect at Westfield Montgomery Mall, where there was no shortage of last-minute gift shoppers.

The last Saturday before Christmas — also known as Super Saturday — was expected to be busy, according to research firm Sensormatic Solutions. Such was the case at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, where there was no shortage of last-minute shoppers seeking gifts for friends and family.

Rick Mullett told WTOP he was shopping for his entire family today. He said his schedule caused him to wait until the last minute.

“Especially after work because sometimes you don’t get out till about 8 o’clock,” Mullett said.

He urged everyone trying to squeeze in some last minute shopping to “be calm.”

Teddy Ament said he was shopping for his friend and looking at some last minute deals for himself. He added that last minute additions to Christmas wish lists could be why people wait so late to shop.

“Maybe their kid asked for something last minute that they really want, and they’re like, oh, this is my last chance to get it,” Ament said.

Ament said most people are shopping last minute, so don’t stress.

“Everyone’s kind of going through the same thing you are. I wouldn’t stress too much because everyone’s doing the same thing. Just do your own thing,” he said.

Mullett was lucky to find parking relatively fast but it took Ament 20 minutes to find a spot. So if you’re heading out in your vehicle, you may want to pack your patience as well.