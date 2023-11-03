It’s Brown Friday. This weekend UPS is looking to hire hundreds for the holidays

UPS is hosting what it calls Brown Friday this weekend to fill thousands of seasonal job openings around the country.

Black Friday is looming at the end of the month, and to get a jump on all the holiday shipping that’s about to accelerate, UPS is hosting what it calls Brown Friday as it tries to fill thousands of seasonal job openings around the country, including more than 400 in the D.C. region.

Those showing up at select UPS facilities can have a job offer in 20 minutes and the ability to start training as soon as they’re ready.

UPS is just now getting into the time of year when the volume of packages goes up significantly compared to the first 10 months of the year.

“We’re looking for package drivers, people that drive our trucks to deliver the packages to everyone’s houses,” said Natasha Marquez, a spokeswoman for UPS.

“We’re looking for package handlers, which they help us with the sorting on the old loading and offloading of the trucks. And then we’re looking for package helpers. They go on the trucks with our drivers or are in their personal vehicles, and then they help deliver the packages.”

While the work is advertised as seasonal, she said it’s not unusual for it to turn into full-time careers for those who want to stick with UPS.

But if all you’re looking for is part-time work, that’s OK too.

And being a 24/7 operation means that they can offer the flexibility someone who already has a job might need.

“That’s the magic of how we keep getting all these positions every year and we get more people interested in joining us,” said Marquez.

“They can all adapt to what they’re doing with their families and their other jobs and really integrate this job within that schedule that they have already.”

UPS is looking to fill 60,000 jobs nationwide.

More information can be found on the UPS job site online.