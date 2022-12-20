Good riding to you: Metro announces hours for Christmas — and the day after

Christmas is Sunday, so it’s maybe not surprising that Metro announced on Tuesday that buses and trains will run on a Sunday schedule. But they’ll be on that schedule Monday, Dec. 26, as well, Metro said Tuesday.

That means the trains will run from 7 a.m. to midnight both days, Metro said, with the Green Line running every eight minutes; the Red Line running every 10 minutes, and the Blue, Orange and Silver lines running every 15 minutes. Parking at Metro parking garages and lots will be free.

The train fares will be $2 all day Sunday, while off-peak fares will be in effect all day Monday.

Buses will run on a Sunday schedule both days for the usual $2 fare. You can check all the timetables on Metro’s site.

MetroAccess will still run, but recurring “subscription trips” are canceled. If you need to use the service on Sunday or Monday, call them at 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535) or go online.