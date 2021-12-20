Where to find last-minute grocery items during Christmas

We all try to avoid it, but sometimes while prepping our holiday meals, you realize you forgot that one essential thing that pulls the whole dish together. So where can you grocery shop on Christmas Eve and Christmas?
Christmas Eve
The following stores are open — some with modified hours — on Christmas Eve:
- Aldi: Stores will close early at 4 p.m. Find a store.
- Balducci’s: Closes early but is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a store.
- BJ’s: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Senior hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Some exceptions exist, check with an online club locator.
- Costco: Hours vary at different locations. Check hours online.
- Food Lion: Stores’ hours vary. Check hours for your store.
- Fresh Market: Stores have limited hours Dec. 22 and 23, they’re open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Christmas Eve, stores are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find a store.
- Giant: Stores will close at 7 p.m. and pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. Find a store.
- Harris Teeter: Stores will close at 7 p.m. Find a store.
- Lidl: Stores will close at 7 p.m. Find a store.
- MOM’s Organic Market: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a local store.
- Publix: Open at regular hours, closing at 7 p.m. Find a store.
- Safeway: Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Check your store’s hours.
- Sam’s Club: Open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Find a location.
- Shoppers: Stores will close early but hours vary by location. Contact your local store for more details.
- Target: Stores generally close at 8 p.m. Check your store’s hours.
- Trader Joe’s: Stores will close at 6 p.m. Find a store.
- Walmart: Most locations will close at 6 p.m. Find a store.
- Wegmans: Stores will close at 6 p.m. Find a location online.
- Weis: Most locations close at 4 p.m. Find a store online.
- Whole Foods: Most stores are operating on reduced hours. Check your local store’s hours.
Christmas Day
Most stores are closed on Christmas Day. The few that have hours include:
- Giant: Some locations will be open, call your local store for detailed hours.
- Safeway: Most stores are closed, but several will be open on a reduced schedule. Check your local store’s hours.
- Megamart: Stores’ hours vary by location. Contact your local store.
The following grocery stores close on Christmas Day:
- Aldi
- Balducci’s
- BJ’s
- Costco
- Food Lion
- Fresh Market
- Harris Teeter
- Lidl
- MOM’s Organic Market
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Shoppers
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Weis
- Whole Foods
Editor’s Note: As stores release their holiday hours, this list will be updated.