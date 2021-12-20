CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Where to find last-minute grocery items during Christmas

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 20, 2021, 3:56 AM

We all try to avoid it, but sometimes while prepping our holiday meals, you realize you forgot that one essential thing that pulls the whole dish together. So where can you grocery shop on Christmas Eve and Christmas?

Christmas Eve

The following stores are open — some with modified hours — on Christmas Eve:

Christmas Day

Most stores are closed on Christmas Day. The few that have hours include:

The following grocery stores close on Christmas Day:

  • Aldi
  • Balducci’s
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Food Lion
  • Fresh Market
  • Harris Teeter
  • Lidl 
  • MOM’s Organic Market
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Shoppers
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Wegmans
  • Weis
  • Whole Foods

Editor’s Note: As stores release their holiday hours, this list will be updated.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

