Where to find last-minute grocery items during Christmas

Where to find last-minute grocery items on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the D.C. area.

We all try to avoid it, but sometimes while prepping our holiday meals, you realize you forgot that one essential thing that pulls the whole dish together. So where can you grocery shop on Christmas Eve and Christmas?

Christmas Eve

The following stores are open — some with modified hours — on Christmas Eve:

Christmas Day

Most stores are closed on Christmas Day. The few that have hours include:

The following grocery stores close on Christmas Day:

Aldi

Balducci’s

BJ’s

Costco

Food Lion

Fresh Market

Harris Teeter

Lidl

MOM’s Organic Market

Publix

Sam’s Club

Shoppers

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Wegmans

Weis

Whole Foods

Editor’s Note: As stores release their holiday hours, this list will be updated.