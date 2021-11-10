CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Christmas News » PHOTOS: 2021 official White…

PHOTOS: 2021 official White House ornament revealed

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 10, 2021, 11:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
This photograph of the White House Historical Association’s Official White House Christmas Ornament was photographed by David Wiegold. The 2021 ornament honors Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the United States who took office on November 22, 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
This photograph of the White House Historical Association’s Official White House Christmas Ornament was photographed by David Wiegold. The 2021 ornament honors Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th president.

White House Historical Associati/White House Historical Associati
The back of the ornament features an engraving of a quote from President Johnson’s address to a joint session of Congress on March 15, 1965 in response to the violence in Selma, Alabama and the attack by law enforcement and counter protestors civil rights activists.
The back of the ornament features an engraving of a quote from President Johnson’s address to a joint session of Congress on March 15, 1965 in response to the violence in Selma, Alabama.

White House Historical Associati/White House Historical Associati
A Christmas card featuring the 2021 White House Christmas ornament.
Here’s a Christmas card featuring the 2021 White House Christmas ornament.

White House Historical Associati/White House Historical Associati
(1/3)
This photograph of the White House Historical Association’s Official White House Christmas Ornament was photographed by David Wiegold. The 2021 ornament honors Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the United States who took office on November 22, 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
The back of the ornament features an engraving of a quote from President Johnson’s address to a joint session of Congress on March 15, 1965 in response to the violence in Selma, Alabama and the attack by law enforcement and counter protestors civil rights activists.
A Christmas card featuring the 2021 White House Christmas ornament.

You might still have a few Halloween decorations hanging around but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around the White House.

The White House Historical Association has released the official 2021 White House Christmas ornament, with a special bauble that commemorates President Lyndon B. Johnson and his commitment to civil rights.

The front of the ornament features a painting of the 1967 Blue Room Christmas tree by artist Robert H. Laessig commissioned by then-first lady Lady Bird Johnson for the first family’s Christmas cards. Laessig was a designer for the American Greetings company.

The back of the ornament features an engraving of a quote by Johnson given in a joint address to Congress in 1965 pushing for a voting rights bill. The address followed the violent response by police and counterprotesters on activists marching for civil rights in Selma, Alabama.

The quote on the ornament reads: “Our mission is at once the oldest and the most basic of this country: to right wrong, to do justice, to serve man,”

Surrounding the quote are Texas bluebonnets, in homage to Mrs. Johnson’s beautification efforts and a nod to the Johnsons’ home state.

The ornament can be purchased online for $24.95.

The White House Historical Association has released a Christmas ornament every year since 1981.

Each ornament honors either an individual president or a significant White House anniversary, such as the first lighting of the White House Christmas tree and the first electric Christmas lights.

You can see photos of every White House Christmas ornament going back to 1981 on the White House Historical Association’s website.

The association was founded by first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up