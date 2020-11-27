ZooLights 2020 FAQs: What you need to know

The Smithsonian National Zoo will still celebrate its beloved ZooLights, but the event is going to look a lot different this year because of the pandemic. Here's what you need to know.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo will still celebrate its beloved ZooLights, but the event is going to look a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to COVID and our COVID restrictions, it just isn’t possible to have people on-site. So we had to bring a little twinkling joy to the neighborhoods,” zoo spokesperson Pamela Baker-Masson told WTOP.

“We want people to know in our community that we’re thinking of them, the zoo is thinking of them, and they’re important to us, and we just like to spread a little holiday cheer,” she added.

Check out the routes of the truck (see below) so that you can estimate when the truck will roll by so you don’t have to wait outside all night.

“Wave to Panda Claws when the truck goes by,” she said. “The truck will be visiting one ward per night and just driving around, bringing a little bit of holiday joy to everybody at home.”

If you miss the zoo, visit the animal cams online, especially the Panda Cam, “because that cub is so cute and growing, and we don’t want anybody to miss a minute of it,” Baker-Masson added.

WTOP has everything you need to know about ZooLights Express below.