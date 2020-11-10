ZooLights Express to hit the road in DC this month

ZooLights is now coming-to-you-lights.
The National Zoo’s beloved lights will be on tour throughout the District in the form of a 24-foot ZooLights Express truck, the Smithsonian institution said Tuesday.
The truck will be decorated with light displays, featuring “Panda Claws,” and visit one ward each Friday and Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting Nov. 27.
Check out the dates and locations below.
- Friday, Nov. 27 | Ward 1
- Saturday, Nov. 28 | Ward 2
- Friday, Dec. 4 | Ward 3
- Saturday, Dec. 5 | Ward 4
- Friday, Dec. 11| Ward 5
- Saturday, Dec. 12 | Ward 6
- Friday, Dec.18 | Ward 7
- Saturday, Dec.19 | Ward 8
The ZooLights Express is powered by Pepco.