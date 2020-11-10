CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Home » Washington, DC News » ZooLights Express to hit…

ZooLights Express to hit the road in DC this month

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

November 10, 2020, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ZooLights is now coming-to-you-lights.

The National Zoo’s beloved lights will be on tour throughout the District in the form of a 24-foot ZooLights Express truck, the Smithsonian institution said Tuesday.

The truck will be decorated with light displays, featuring “Panda Claws,” and visit one ward each Friday and Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting Nov. 27.

Check out the dates and locations below.

  • Friday, Nov. 27 | Ward 1
  • Saturday, Nov. 28 | Ward 2
  • Friday, Dec. 4 | Ward 3
  • Saturday, Dec. 5 | Ward 4
  • Friday, Dec. 11| Ward 5
  • Saturday, Dec. 12 | Ward 6
  • Friday, Dec.18 | Ward 7
  • Saturday, Dec.19 | Ward 8

The ZooLights Express is powered by Pepco.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

VHA cuts FOIA backlog in half, thanks to telework infrastructure

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up