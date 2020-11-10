ZooLights Express to hit the road in DC this month

The truck will be decorated with light displays, featuring “Panda Claws,” and visit one ward each Friday and Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting Nov. 27.

ZooLights is now coming-to-you-lights.

The National Zoo’s beloved lights will be on tour throughout the District in the form of a 24-foot ZooLights Express truck, the Smithsonian institution said Tuesday.

The truck will be decorated with light displays, featuring “Panda Claws,” and visit one ward each Friday and Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting Nov. 27.

Check out the dates and locations below.

Friday, Nov. 27 | Ward 1

| Ward 1 Saturday, Nov. 28 | Ward 2

| Ward 2 Friday, Dec. 4 | Ward 3

| Ward 3 Saturday, Dec. 5 | Ward 4

| Ward 4 Friday, Dec. 11 | Ward 5

| Ward 5 Saturday, Dec. 12 | Ward 6

| Ward 6 Friday, Dec.18 | Ward 7

| Ward 7 Saturday, Dec.19 | Ward 8

The ZooLights Express is powered by Pepco.