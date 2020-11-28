CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
National Christmas Tree lighting to be recorded for online streaming

Sandy Kozel

November 28, 2020, 9:24 PM

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (Susan Walsh/AP)

You are invited to watch the lighting of the National Christmas Tree. However, you are not allowed to attend in person nor the actual day that it’s happening.

Due to COVID-19-related public health concerns, the National Park Service and National Park Foundation will not host a live audience at the 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting this year.

The program is being recorded on Monday, Nov. 30. The site on the Ellipse will be closed to the public during the recording.

The National Park Federation says the show — featuring the lighting ceremony and holiday performances — will be available to stream on-demand throughout the holiday season.

No performers have been announced for this year’s ceremony.

The National Christmas Tree is a 30-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania.

It will be lit every evening throughout December.

Visitors are invited to President’s Park to view the National Christmas Tree and 56 trees representing every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia, decorated with ornaments designed by students from across the country.

The ceremony will begin streaming online starting on Thursday, Dec. 3.

