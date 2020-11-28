National Christmas Tree lighting to be recorded for online streaming

You are invited to watch the lighting of the National Christmas Tree … but not in person and not on the actual day that it's happening.

Due to COVID-19-related public health concerns, the National Park Service and National Park Foundation will not host a live audience at the 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting this year.

The program is being recorded on Monday, Nov. 30. The site on the Ellipse will be closed to the public during the recording.

The National Park Federation says the show — featuring the lighting ceremony and holiday performances — will be available to stream on-demand throughout the holiday season.

No performers have been announced for this year’s ceremony.

The National Christmas Tree is a 30-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania.

It will be lit every evening throughout December.

Visitors are invited to President’s Park to view the National Christmas Tree and 56 trees representing every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia, decorated with ornaments designed by students from across the country.

The ceremony will begin streaming online starting on Thursday, Dec. 3.