DC-area kids can head to a winter wonderland on this special United flight

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 5, 2019, 8:11 AM

A United Airlines Fantasy Flight from 2017 is seen. (Courtesy United Airlines)

Kids from Children’s Hospice International and their families will get some extra holiday cheer this Saturday: United Airlines is taking them on a special flight to the “North Pole.”

Nearly 150 D.C. area children will travel on a special United 777 and land at Dulles International Airport’s Concourse D, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

There, they’ll be treated to games, face painting, gifts and visits from Santa Claus and his friends.

Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Boarding starts at 8 a.m. And the flight to the North Pole starts at 9 a.m.

