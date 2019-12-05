DC-area kids can head to a winter wonderland on this special United flight

Kids from Children’s Hospice International and their families will get some extra holiday cheer this Saturday: United Airlines is taking them on a special flight to the "North Pole."

Nearly 150 D.C. area children will travel on a special United 777 and land at Dulles International Airport’s Concourse D, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

There, they’ll be treated to games, face painting, gifts and visits from Santa Claus and his friends.

Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Boarding starts at 8 a.m. And the flight to the North Pole starts at 9 a.m.

