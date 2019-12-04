Most popular Christmas candies by state is a nightmare list

A survey by Candy Store shows the most popular Christmas candies in each state. And the results might surprise you.

Candy canes? Sure. Reindeer corn? It’s just differently colored candy corn and thus a proven abomination of sugar.

And yet, somehow, reindeer corn is the most popular candy in several states, according to a survey by CandyStore.com. (Looking at you, Virginia.)

In the District, it’s traditional candy canes, followed by Snickers in second place and then M&M’s in third.

In Maryland, the most popular Christmas candy is Reese’s Cup Minis, which is a much more palatable choice. No. 2 is candy canes, then Reese’s Pieces.

To Virginia’s shame, No. 1 is reindeer corn, then candy canes and M&M’s.

Candy Store says it got 32,000 responses to its survey this year and conferred with manufacturers and distributors to make sure the data fit their findings.

Which makes reindeer corn’s dominance in not one but eight states (and top 3 in 19) all the more sad.

Check out the interactive map below and find your state.

Source: CandyStore.com.

