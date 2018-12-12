202.5
WATCH: With a police escort, Santa rolls out on his Harley for a Md. toy run

By Jack Pointer
and Melissa Howell December 12, 2018 3:51 pm 12/12/2018 03:51pm
WASHINGTON — Santa’s got a brand new ride.

And on Wednesday, he cruised around on that Harley-Davidson, collecting toys from Montgomery County businesses before making a special delivery to the kids at the National Institutes of Health’s Children’s Inn.

The jolly elf ditched the reindeer, too. In their place were 30 police officers, also on motorcycles.

Santa told WTOP that it’s all about spreading joy.

“Reach out there and help people everywhere you go and everything you do in your life, and believe you me, it’ll work out fine,” he said.

Topics:
Christmas News Holiday News jack pointer Living News Local News Maryland News Melissa Howell Montgomery County, MD News
