WATCH LIVE: 2018 Capitol Christmas Tree lighting

By Jack Pointer December 6, 2018 5:04 pm 12/06/2018 05:04pm
WASHINGTON — Festive lights are set to shine on the eastern end of the National Mall, with Thursday evening’s lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree.

This year’s tree, which was cut down some 3,000 miles away in Oregon’s Willamette National Forest, is the first noble fir ever to be selected for the honor. It will stand on the Capitol’s West Lawn.

Watch a livestream of the 5 p.m. lighting below.

