‘Super Saturday’ sends DC-area shoppers on the hunt for deals

WASHINGTON — It’s dubbed as ‘Super Saturday,’ one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the D.C. area are enjoying the last shopping burst before Christmas, and were on the move for specific items while browsing for bargain gems.

At Nordstrom, inside the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, a steady stream of customers flowed through the store.

“She wants to find a couple-pair of shoes,” said Donald Dudley, a DMV local who was browsing with his wife. “Whatever we come across if it’s a bargain, we’re going to go with it. If not, we’re just going to keep it moving and finish the rest of our day shopping.”

But there was at least one definite stop on their list.

“We need to go to the Apple Store,” Tracy Dudley said. “I broke my iPad, so that’s one of the key reasons why I’m here.”

Others were also looking for last minute finds with definite ideas in mind — and electronics were on the list.

“Yeah, last-minute stuff happening,” said Molly from Alexandria.

She and her dad, who chose not to share their last names, were looking for a gift for another family member.

A mishap made part of their shopping easier.

“Fortunately, mom’s iPad died last week. It’s always hard to figure out what to get her,” Jason said.

They’re also looking for new phones.

“Yeah, I want a new phone,” said Molly, smiling.

“Is she going to get that under the tree? I don’t know. It might be up to Santa,” Jason said.

Molly followed with a good-natured side eye, slight groan, then a laugh.

Meantime, at one of the mall’s interactive directories, Jake and Paul Perez were trying to find a specific item.

“We’re looking for special vinyl [record] for my brother. He likes Childish Gambino so we’re going to check…to see if we can find anything,” said Jake Perez of Arlington.

Paul Perez, also of Arlington, said their shopping nearing its finish.

“The end is in sight but it’s not quite there yet. Almost. A couple-more things,” said Paul.

