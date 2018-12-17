Haven’t finished holiday shopping? Check out these last minute deals

Not only is it not out of the ordinary to still be shopping, there are still deals to be found in the stores and online.

WASHINGTON — Some shoppers are still making their lists and checking them twice before finishing holiday shopping.

Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot.com’s shopping expert, tells WTOP that those who haven’t started holiday shopping yet or still have some shopping to finish are not alone.

“A whopping 22 percent of holiday shoppers say they’re likely to not have their shopping done by this week so there really are last minute shoppers out there,” Skirboll said.

Not only is it not out of the ordinary to still be shopping, there are still deals to be found in the stores and online.

RetailMeNot.com highlights the following retailers with sales going on currently that could help those last-minute shoppers afford those presents under the tree:

Amazon: Up to 75 percent off last minute deals on fashion, appliances, home and electronics.

Macy’s: Up to 75 percent off name brand handbags and 40 percent off women’s boots and shoes.

Target: Up to 50 percent off women’s sweaters.

And for those that missed out on “national shipping day” Dec. 14, there are still some online stores including Target and Amazon that are offering free two-day shipping with some shopping around.

“There’s still a lot of places you can go without paying the premium but I always say pay attention to the fine print, look at your receipt and look before you check out to make sure that you’re going to make the deadline,” Skirboll said.

In addition to accessories and clothes, Skirboll says that there are some special deals this year on gift cards that could make for great gifts in a pinch without ruining the budget.

“The new hot trend this year are discount gift cards,” Skirboll said. “You don’t have to pay full price for a gift card. There are lots of different ways to save money and you can actually still use that gift card for its full value.”

