These nine destinations offer plenty of Christmas spirit alongside fun and one-of-a-kind activities, from themed train rides into the snowy mountains to five-day-long holiday parades.

Ever wonder what Christmas in Bavaria looks like? Before you travel to Germany, consider visiting Leavenworth first. Situated at the base of the Cascades, Leavenworth is a small Washington town that was designed to mirror Bavaria’s Alpine charm. And once Christmastime hits, the already picturesque town becomes even more magical. Christmas celebrations abound throughout the month thanks to the Christmas Lighting Festival held every weekend from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16. Festivalgoers can admire the lights (there are more than 500,000), meet Santa, watch a variety of musical performances, enjoy mulled wine and roasted chestnuts, and collect free cookies along the cookie crawl. (Thinkstock ESS)

These nine destinations offer plenty of Christmas spirit alongside fun and one-of-a-kind activities, from themed train rides into the snowy mountains to five-day-long holiday parades.

Have yourself a very merry Christmas in these nine charming locales across America.

While you might want to visit holiday hot spots like New York City or even Disneyland to get into the holiday spirit, you should consider some of America’s small towns, as they have just as much holiday cheer and festivities as their big-city counterparts. These nine destinations offer plenty of Christmas spirit alongside fun and one-of-a-kind activities, from themed train rides into the snowy mountains to five-day-long holiday parades.

More from U.S. News

Best Christmas Vacations

Best Winter Vacations

5 Top Places to Spend Christmas

9 Small Towns That Go All Out for Christmas originally appeared on usnews.com